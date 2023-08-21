Knight

Credit: ABC & JPI

Tad Martin, ALL MY CHILDREN (1982-86, 1988-90, 1992-2011) Bringing both sex appeal and offbeat humor, Knight soared to legendary status (and racked up three Daytime Emmys) over his decades-long run in Pine Valley, where he navigated “Tad the Cad” from happy-go-lucky Lothario to a patriarch-in-the-making who got a well-deserved happy ending with Dixie.

Martin Grey, GH (2019-present) Knight’s signature wit and charm — and still-fabulous hair! — are on full display as his Port Charles lawyer alter ego cracks wise and forges loving relationships with gal pal Lucy and surprise sister Laura.

Simon Neville, Y&R (2015-16) Knight brought plenty of quirk and color to the oddball doctor who Neil recruited to bring Hilary out of a coma, but the character was relegated to the sidelines and phased out after a flirtation with Ashley failed to pick up steam.

