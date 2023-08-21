Tad Martin, ALL MY CHILDREN (1982-86, 1988-90, 1992-2011) Bringing both sex appeal and offbeat humor, Knight soared to legendary status (and racked up three Daytime Emmys) over his decades-long run in Pine Valley, where he navigated “Tad the Cad” from happy-go-lucky Lothario to a patriarch-in-the-making who got a well-deserved happy ending with Dixie. Photo credit: ABC

Martin Grey, GH (2019-present) Knight’s signature wit and charm — and still-fabulous hair! — are on full display as his Port Charles lawyer alter ego cracks wise and forges loving relationships with gal pal Lucy and surprise sister Laura. Photo credit: ABC