Soap Faves Celebrate Halloween

“Happy Halloween!!! 🎃 Welcome to Jurassic World where Everleigh and Chance are dinosaurs and Gemma is Jeff Goldblum!” enthused B&B’s Darin Brooks (Wyatt), pictured with wife Kelly Kruger (ex-Eva; ex-Mac, Y&R), daughters Everleigh, 3, and Gemma, 9 months, and their dog Chance.
Bryan R. Dattilo (Lucas, DAYS), wife Elizabeth, son Gabe and daughter Delila, 8, got into the spirit.
Kelly Thiebaud (Britt, GH) dressed as Captain Hook, while her dog, Whiskey, decided against wearing a costume.
Y&R’s Melissa Ordway (Abby), husband Justin Gaston (ex-Chance; ex-Ben, DAYS) and their daughters, Sophie, 4 and Grace, 6, were off to see the wizard.
Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) and his son, Christian, 4, dressed as Donald Duck and Mickey Mouse respectively.
DAYS’s Stephen Nichols (Steve) and Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) were dressed to the hilt on the DAYS set.
Julie Marie Berman’s (ex-Lulu, GH) son Asher, 2, channeled singer Elton John, while Berman’s other son, Holden, 7 months, “played” the piano to accompany his brother.
B&B’s Tanner Novlan (Finn) and Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) attended a party as The Sandlot’s Squint and Wendy.
Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall, ALL MY CHILDREN) and husband Freddie Prinze Jr. brought The Princess Bride to life.
Jacob Young (ex-Rick, B&B et al) channeled The Lord of the Rings’s Legolas, while wife Christen and their daughter Molly, 9, dressed as fairies.