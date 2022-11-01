Soap Faves Celebrate Halloween

“Happy Halloween!!! 🎃 Welcome to Jurassic World where Everleigh and Chance are dinosaurs and Gemma is Jeff Goldblum!” enthused B&B’s Darin Brooks (Wyatt), pictured with wife Kelly Kruger (ex-Eva; ex-Mac, Y&R), daughters Everleigh, 3, and Gemma, 9 months, and their dog Chance. Photo credit: Instagram

Bryan R. Dattilo (Lucas, DAYS), wife Elizabeth, son Gabe and daughter Delila, 8, got into the spirit. Photo credit: Twitter

Kelly Thiebaud (Britt, GH) dressed as Captain Hook, while her dog, Whiskey, decided against wearing a costume. Photo credit: Twitter

Y&R’s Melissa Ordway (Abby), husband Justin Gaston (ex-Chance; ex-Ben, DAYS) and their daughters, Sophie, 4 and Grace, 6, were off to see the wizard. Photo credit: Instagram

Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) and his son, Christian, 4, dressed as Donald Duck and Mickey Mouse respectively. Photo credit: Instagram

DAYS’s Stephen Nichols (Steve) and Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) were dressed to the hilt on the DAYS set. Photo credit: Instagram

Julie Marie Berman’s (ex-Lulu, GH) son Asher, 2, channeled singer Elton John, while Berman’s other son, Holden, 7 months, “played” the piano to accompany his brother. Photo credit: Instagram

B&B’s Tanner Novlan (Finn) and Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) attended a party as The Sandlot’s Squint and Wendy. Photo credit: Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall, ALL MY CHILDREN) and husband Freddie Prinze Jr. brought The Princess Bride to life. Photo credit: Instagram