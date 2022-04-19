Coachella

Soap Faves Attend Coachella

Credit: Instagram

Soap Faves Attend Coachella
Brytni Sarpy (Elena, Y&R) made the scene.

Photo credit: Instagram

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B) danced - even with a baby bump.

Photo credit: Instagram

“Don’t let this picture fool you, I had several panic attacks on the way in #coachella,” reported Casey Deidrick (ex-Chad, DAYS) on Instagram.

Photo credit: Instagram

Diamond White (Paris, B&B) hit the event with friends.

Photo credit: Twitter

Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) enjoyed her time at the festival with hubby Scott.

Photo credit: Instagram

“coachella day 1 was lit,” Max Ehrich (ex-Fen Y&R) enthused.

Photo credit: Instagram

Spencer Neville (ex-Derrick, DAYS) was all smiles.

Photo credit: Instagram

Lexie Stevenson (ex-Mattie, Y&R) looked ravishing in red.

Photo credit: Instagram

