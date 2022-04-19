Soap Faves Attend Coachella

Brytni Sarpy (Elena, Y&R) made the scene.
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B) danced - even with a baby bump.
“Don’t let this picture fool you, I had several panic attacks on the way in #coachella
,” reported Casey Deidrick (ex-Chad, DAYS) on Instagram.
Diamond White (Paris, B&B) hit the event with friends.
Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) enjoyed her time at the festival with hubby Scott.
“coachella day 1 was lit,” Max Ehrich (ex-Fen Y&R) enthused.
Spencer Neville (ex-Derrick, DAYS) was all smiles.
Lexie Stevenson (ex-Mattie, Y&R) looked ravishing in red.