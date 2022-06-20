Soap Faves At The 2022 Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmys

Ted King (Jack, B&B), who won the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series, posed with wife Maya on the red carpet. Photo credit: JPI

Cait Fairbanks (Tessa, Y&R) was nominated for Outstanding Original Song, for co-writing “Next To You”, which was used when Ashland and Victoria wed. Photo credit: JPI

Outstanding Guest Performer nominee Naomi Matsuda (Li, B&B) made a dramatic fashion statement on the red carpet. Photo credit: JPI

Michael Lowry (ex-Clay, DAYS), who was nominated as Outstanding Guest Performer, looked dashing in a white tux. Photo credit: JPI

Haley Pullos (Molly, GH) made the scene. Photo credit: JPI

Jennifer Gareis (Donna, B&B) and bestie Tamara Clatterbuck (ex-Alice, Y&R) hammed it up on the red carpet. Photo credit: JPI

Ptosha Storey (Naya, Y&R) brought her son, Jordan L. Jones, to the ceremony, where she a nominee in the Outstanding Guest Performer category. Photo credit: Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock

Outstanding Guest Performer nominee Robert Gossett (Marshall, GH) was all smiles. Photo credit: Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock

Kate Linder (Esther, Y&R) was a presenter for the evening. Photo credit: JPI