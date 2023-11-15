Digest asked Y&R’s Elizabeth Hedrickson (Chloe) to show us a curated selection from her personal photo album and tell us about their significance.
Show me: A favorite behind the scenes shot.
“With my two faves, Courtney [Hope, Sally, l.] and Kate [Linder, Esther].”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Elizabeth Hendrickson
Show me: You during the holidays.
“With my family [husband Rob Meder and daughter Josephine] trying to get a photo with Santa.
Maybe next year we’ll finally get the shot.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Elizabeth Hendrickson
Show me: You enjoying a night out.
“With my oldest L.A. friends [from l., Libby Bush, TV design star Jeremiah Brent and Julie Fullman].”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Elizabeth Hendrickson
Show me: You celebrating her birthday.
“Home on Long Island.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Elizabeth Hendrickson
Show me: You on vacation.
“In Switzerland on our first vacation together since Josephine arrived.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Elizabeth Hendrickson
Show me: A time you loved your outfit.
“My favorite dress I got this year by Fleur Du Mal.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Elizabeth Hendrickson
Show me: You with your family.
“My husband, Rob, and me with our daughter, Josephine, on a beach in San Diego this past summer.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Elizabeth Hendrickson
Show me: You in your happy place.
"Me seeing musical theater with my mom is always my happy place.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Elizabeth Hendrickson
