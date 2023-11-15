Show me: A favorite behind the scenes shot. “With my two faves, Courtney [Hope, Sally, l.] and Kate [Linder, Esther].” Photo credit: Courtesy of Elizabeth Hendrickson

Show me: You during the holidays. “With my family [husband Rob Meder and daughter Josephine] trying to get a photo with Santa. Maybe next year we’ll finally get the shot.” Photo credit: Courtesy of Elizabeth Hendrickson

Show me: You enjoying a night out. “With my oldest L.A. friends [from l., Libby Bush, TV design star Jeremiah Brent and Julie Fullman].” Photo credit: Courtesy of Elizabeth Hendrickson

Show me: You celebrating her birthday. “Home on Long Island.” Photo credit: Courtesy of Elizabeth Hendrickson

Show me: You on vacation. “In Switzerland on our first vacation together since Josephine arrived.” Photo credit: Courtesy of Elizabeth Hendrickson

Show me: A time you loved your outfit. “My favorite dress I got this year by Fleur Du Mal.” Photo credit: Courtesy of Elizabeth Hendrickson

Show me: You with your family. “My husband, Rob, and me with our daughter, Josephine, on a beach in San Diego this past summer.” Photo credit: Courtesy of Elizabeth Hendrickson