Show And Tell With YOUNG AND RESTLESS's Elizabeth Hendrickson

Credit: llen Berezovsky/WireImage

Digest asked Y&R’s Elizabeth Hedrickson (Chloe) to show us a curated selection from her personal photo album and tell us about their significance.

Show me: A favorite behind the scenes shot.

“With my two faves, Courtney [Hope, Sally, l.] and Kate [Linder, Esther].”

Photo credit: Courtesy of Elizabeth Hendrickson

Show me: You during the holidays.

“With my family [husband Rob Meder and daughter Josephine] trying to get a photo with Santa. Maybe next year we’ll finally get the shot.”

Photo credit: Courtesy of Elizabeth Hendrickson

Show me: You enjoying a night out.

“With my oldest L.A. friends [from l., Libby Bush, TV design star Jeremiah Brent and Julie Fullman].”

Photo credit: Courtesy of Elizabeth Hendrickson

Show me: You celebrating her birthday.

“Home on Long Island.”

Photo credit: Courtesy of Elizabeth Hendrickson

Show me: You on vacation.

“In Switzerland on our first vacation together since Josephine arrived.”

Photo credit: Courtesy of Elizabeth Hendrickson

Show me: A time you loved your outfit.

“My favorite dress I got this year by Fleur Du Mal.”

Photo credit: Courtesy of Elizabeth Hendrickson

Show me: You with your family.

“My husband, Rob, and me with our daughter, Josephine, on a beach in San Diego this past summer.”

Photo credit: Courtesy of Elizabeth Hendrickson

Show me: You in your happy place.

"Me seeing musical theater with my mom is always my happy place.”

Photo credit: Courtesy of Elizabeth Hendrickson

