See How Your Soap Faves Celebrated The Holiday Weekend

Credit: Instagram

Jennifer Gareis (Donna, B&B), husband Bobby and their children, Gavin and Sophia, had cake by the ocean.

Photo credit: Instagram

Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS), husband David Sanov and their kids, Ben and Megan, were all smiles.

Photo credit: Instagram

“Yep 2nd annual Ramsey 4th of July was a success!!! #ramseyfamily #4thofjuly #louivillekentucky #blindfoldwatermelon #sofun,” Laura Wright (Carly, GH) captioned this shot, with real-life love, Wes Ramsey (Peter, GH).

Photo credit: Instagram

Y&R’s Melissa Ordway (Abby), hubby Justin Gaston (ex-Chance) and daughters, Sophia and Olivia, spent the holiday on the beach.

Photo credit: Instagram

B&B’s Ashley Jones (Bridget), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) and Jacob Young (Rick) had a family reunion. ““Reunited and it feels so good...” Mom and sis! @boldandbeautifulcbs Thank you @katherinekellylang @ashleyaubra,” Young posted.

Photo credit: Instagram

Scarlett Fernandez (Charlotte, GH) was decked out in red, white and blue.

Photo credit: Instagram

Farah Galfond (ex-Mimi, DAYS et al) celebrated the holiday with her husband, Phil, and their son, Spencer.

Photo credit: Instagram

Daniel Goddard (ex-Cane, Y&R) was feeling patriotic and grateful, posting, “Happy 4th of July! I am an immigrant. I moved to America because I believe in this incredible country! Thank you for accepting me as one of your own! #IamAnAmerican #GodBlessAmerica ✌🏼❤️🇺🇸”  

Photo credit: Instagram

Lisa Rinna (ex-Billie, DAYS) frolicked in the ocean.

Photo credit: Instagram

Comments