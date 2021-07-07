See How Your Soap Faves Celebrated The Holiday Weekend

Jennifer Gareis (Donna, B&B), husband Bobby and their children, Gavin and Sophia, had cake by the ocean.
Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS), husband David Sanov and their kids, Ben and Megan, were all smiles.
Y&R’s Melissa Ordway (Abby), hubby Justin Gaston (ex-Chance) and daughters, Sophia and Olivia, spent the holiday on the beach.
Scarlett Fernandez (Charlotte, GH) was decked out in red, white and blue.
Farah Galfond (ex-Mimi, DAYS et al) celebrated the holiday with her husband, Phil, and their son, Spencer.
Daniel Goddard (ex-Cane, Y&R) was feeling patriotic and grateful, posting, “Happy 4th of July! I am an immigrant. I moved to America because I believe in this incredible country! Thank you for accepting me as one of your own! #IamAnAmerican #GodBlessAmerica
✌🏼❤️🇺🇸”
Lisa Rinna (ex-Billie, DAYS) frolicked in the ocean.