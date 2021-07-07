See How Your Soap Faves Celebrated The Holiday Weekend

Jennifer Gareis (Donna, B&B), husband Bobby and their children, Gavin and Sophia, had cake by the ocean. Photo credit: Instagram

Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS), husband David Sanov and their kids, Ben and Megan, were all smiles. Photo credit: Instagram

#4thofjuly #louivillekentucky #blindfoldwatermelon “Yep 2nd annual Ramsey 4th of July was a success!!! #ramseyfamily #sofun ,” Laura Wright (Carly, GH) captioned this shot, with real-life love, Wes Ramsey (Peter, GH). Photo credit: Instagram

Y&R’s Melissa Ordway (Abby), hubby Justin Gaston (ex-Chance) and daughters, Sophia and Olivia, spent the holiday on the beach. Photo credit: Instagram

B&B’s Ashley Jones (Bridget), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) and Jacob Young (Rick) had a family reunion. ““Reunited and it feels so good...” Mom and sis! @boldandbeautifulcbs Thank you @katherinekellylang @ashleyaubra ,” Young posted. Photo credit: Instagram

Scarlett Fernandez (Charlotte, GH) was decked out in red, white and blue. Photo credit: Instagram

Farah Galfond (ex-Mimi, DAYS et al) celebrated the holiday with her husband, Phil, and their son, Spencer. Photo credit: Instagram

Daniel Goddard (ex-Cane, Y&R) was feeling patriotic and grateful, posting, “Happy 4th of July! I am an immigrant. I moved to America because I believe in this incredible country! Thank you for accepting me as one of your own! #IamAnAmerican #GodBlessAmerica ✌🏼❤️🇺🇸” Photo credit: Instagram