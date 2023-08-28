1 of 3

Jessica Serfaty (Sloan, DAYS) is still over the moon over her engagement to billionaire Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio. “I was absolutely taken aback; I was completely surprised,” she shares. “We had just been talking the week before about how funny our engagement stories were from our previous engagements. So I had no idea he was going to propose.” The two first met in 2017, at the Cannes Film Festival. “We were on a boat and I saw him dancing and thought he was so cute and a good dancer. We kind of just said ‘Hi,’ shook hands and then went about our way. Then I ran into him a couple of years later in Europe. A lot of our friends are mutual friends, so we were there and spent five consecutive days with our group. He and I really took a liking to one another and had the best time with our friends, dancing until the sun rose, blasting music, screaming, singing … it was a beautiful, joyous trip. We stayed friends. We didn’t let anything happen, but we had big crushes on one another. It was just never the right time. The two ran into each other after that initial encounter. “So I left and then we saw each other a couple of more times after that throughout the years, and we were both in relationships,” he continues. “But still there’s moments when you see someone at a party or at an event and you get excited that they’re there. You’re trying to figure out how you’re going to make your way over and accidentally run into them. Every time we would see each other it was that, ‘Ahhh. Hi, Leo, What are you doing?’ But we were always with somebody, so you just suppress that emotion, suppress that feeling. It is what it is. And you’re happy for them as well, happy that they’re happy.” The timing was ultimately right for the duo. “It wasn’t until after my last relationship ended mid-last year, he reached out and said he’d been thinking about me,” she relays. “Strangely enough, three days prior to that, I had told my sister about him. I hadn’t seen him in, like, a year-and-a-half. It was really just coincidental, but I was thinking about him as well. He asked, ‘Are you single … finally?’ Because I have a history of not really being single. I was and then I flew out to see him. It was history after that.” As for wedding plans, “It’s too soon. I know we’ll start planning for around a year [from now]. I’m just living in this this engagement bliss. Letting it sink in. We’ll definitely have the wedding in Europe and most likely do it in Italy. His family is from Italy. I’m also in love with Italy. That’s the plan.”

Photo credit: Instagram