While soap love scenes may look romantic on-camera, it is often not the case behind the scenes. Recalls Scott Clifton (Liam, B&B), “There was one time when it was me and Jacqui [MacInnes Wood, Steffy]. I don’t remember the exact circumstance, but I was really feeling very self-conscious. I am not a sweater. I don’t sweat really but for whatever reason, my armpits were sweating and I took up rolled tissue paper and I dabbed them when we were laying in a bed with covers over us. I took this paper up into my armpits to absorb this. It was between takes and then we moved on and I removed the paper and at one point, Jacqui found these wadded up pieces of toilet paper in the bed and she was like, ‘Do you stuff your underwear to make your junk look bigger?’ and I was like, ‘No! Absolutely not. I swear!’ and I freaked out. She knew she was just messing with me and at that point, she had a good old time.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Avery Pohl (Esme, GH) is having a blast playing on-air mom to her character’s son, Ace, played by twins Jay and Joey Clay, and loves having a front-row seat to their development. “The craziest thing to watch is that now, they’re pulling themselves up,” Pohl reports. “One of them is walking, the other one is crawling. They have teeth now. I was with them on set the other day and their mom was like, ‘Oh, will you take a photo with them?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, sure, of course!’ And then she told me, ‘The next time you see them, they’re going to be a year old!’ I was like, ‘What?!’ I mean, that flew by so quickly! I love those little kids. They are so adorable and so cute. Joey is the one you see on screen [most of the time] and he is just the happiest little baby. Jay is equally adorable, but Joey really seems to love being on set. He thoroughly enjoys it. He’s got Kyle [Bell], our stage manager, constantly waving at him and making him laugh. He loves looking at the lights. He’s just having a good old time!” Photo credit: ABC

Being back on DAYS and working with leading man and good pal Lamon Archey (Eli) was a real joy for Sal Stowers (Lani). “Lamon is such a goofball. I just adore him so much,” raves Stowers. “We loved having our lunches together, whether it was going out to eat or just catching up. We’ve known each other for so long and have such a solid friendship that no matter what we’re doing, we’re going to have a good time, whether it’s looking at funny memes on Instagram or just talking and connecting.” The pair also shot some videos for publicity, one that included a trivia challenge. “I’ve been on the show long enough to where I do feel confident in my DAYS OF OUR LIVES history and knowledge,” she declares. “I did have a brain fart a couple of times, like with, ‘Who was Abe’s first wife?’ Duh, that’s Lexie. But in that moment all I could think about was Vanessa [Williams, ex-Valerie], and she wasn’t even married to Abe. You can’t really process things quickly enough.” The experience made Stowers think twice about ever wanting to appear on a real game show. “I would suck so bad, but I did have fun doing the DAYS one,” the actress laughs. “Lamon and I thrive in those types of situations with each other. It’s like, ‘Okay, this is what we’ve got to do. All right. Boom. Go.’ We like to have fun in those situations.” Photo credit: Peacock