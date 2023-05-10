1 of 2

GH’s Kirsten Storms says she enjoyed having real-life daughter Harper on the canvas as Maxie’s daughter, Georgie, from 2013-14. “On one hand, I loved it, I loved taking her into work with me and getting to be around her as much as possible, especially when she was that age,” Storms shares. “On the other hand, I didn’t think ahead of time about how distracted I would be with her on set. I remember one time I put her on the floor because she didn’t want to be held when we were taping and I was working with Bradford [Anderson, Spinelli] and Harper just walked to the back of the set of Maxie’s apartment and walked down the hallway. We kept the scene going and inside I was panicking, like, ‘I hope the stage manager runs over there before she wanders off to God knows where with all this machinery around and cameras and other sets and stuff,’ but I had to just let her keep going and not stop the scene. It just was messing with my mind, and I can’t even remember if it was me who decided not to have Harper do it anymore or they just had Georgie not really on the canvas, but I was relieved a little bit, because that was a lot!”

Photo credit: Instagram