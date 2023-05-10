Promo banner Promo banner
Scene

THE LATEST

Scene and Heard

Scene

Credit: Instagram

View gallery 2

Scene and Heard
1 of 2
Close gallery
GH’s Kirsten Storms says she enjoyed having real-life daughter Harper on the canvas as Maxie’s daughter, Georgie, from 2013-14. “On one hand, I loved it, I loved taking her into work with me and getting to be around her as much as possible, especially when she was that age,” Storms shares. “On the other hand, I didn’t think ahead of time about how distracted I would be with her on set. I remember one time I put her on the floor because she didn’t want to be held when we were taping and I was working with Bradford [Anderson, Spinelli] and Harper just walked to the back of the set of Maxie’s apartment and walked down the hallway. We kept the scene going and inside I was panicking, like, ‘I hope the stage manager runs over there before she wanders off to God knows where with all this machinery around and cameras and other sets and stuff,’ but I had to just let her keep going and not stop the scene. It just was messing with my mind, and I can’t even remember if it was me who decided not to have Harper do it anymore or they just had Georgie not really on the canvas, but I was relieved a little bit, because that was a lot!”

Photo credit: Instagram

Shortly after Rory Gibson (Noah) and long-time girlfriend Alicia Ruelas became engaged last October, tragedy struck when their dog, Chet, died due to an adverse reaction to anesthesia during a simple procedure. Gibson and Ruelas honored Chet, a rescue with health issues, by adopting a puppy in need. “Some dude dropped off a litter of newborn puppies at a kill shelter and these type of shelters only hold on to puppies for 20 hours,” he explains. “Luckily, one got picked up by this foster system in Orange County. We found him online and noticed that he was born on the same day that Chet had passed away so that was a definite sign.” Gibson describes his new pup as “a strange little guy, with one bright blue eye and one black eye, and he’s got all these spots everywhere. He’s a very unique dog with a very unique personality. We named him Cloud and he’s such a goofball. We love him.”

Photo credit: Instagram

Filed Under: , , ,
Comments