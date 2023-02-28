2 of 2

One way Verneee Watson (Stella, GH) kept busy during lockdown in 2020 was filming a documentary about her life and career. Called YOU LOOK FAMILIAR, it’s available for sStreaming on Peacock. Watson was coaxed into doing it by her friend Glynn Turman, an actor (A DIFFERENT WORLD), writer and director, who produced the flick. “I really didn’t want to do it,” she explains. “I know I’ve been in the business for almost 60 years, but I’ve never been a big star. But I guess that longevity is important, and I decided to do it because I looked back at my work and I was like, ‘Wow, okay. I’ve done a lot!’ We shot it in a day and I’ve never talked so much in my life at one time!” She was pleasantly surprised by the finished product. “I was by myself and said, ‘I’m going to sit through this and see if I get bored and want to turn it off.’ But I didn’t, I got through it [laughs]. I hope people watch it and enjoy it!” Watson came up with the title herself, “because I that’s what I hear all the time from people — ‘You look familiar!’ ”

Photo credit: ABC