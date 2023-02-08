2 of 2

Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael, Y&R) got the chance to become better acquainted with a few B&B colleagues when he accompanied them to a cancer fundraiser in Louisiana. “Katherine [Kelly Lang, Brooke] knew I was raised in New Orleans and called me out of the blue to ask if I could tag along,” explains the actor. “I guess this event had been going on for years, so I was like, ‘Why have I never heard of this? ’ Yes, I’d love to go!’ ” Also participating were Jennifer Gareis (Donna), Scott Clifton (Liam) and Matthew Atkinson (Thomas). “I’ve known those guys for years and what I love about going to these events is getting to hang out together,” LeBlanc shares. “It’s so much fun, like going to adult camp. Louisiana is my land and those are my people, so I enjoyed introducing them to the food and culture. At one point, Scott and Matt said to me, ‘Whoa, your accent really comes out,’ and I was like, ‘I’ve never had an accent!’ even though I’m talking with a thick Cajun accent in no time. We all ended up in the Superdome for a Saints game. I’m not a big football fan but I’ll stay in a suite where there’s food. We snuck out at halftime and went to the Sazerac Bar, which is this gorgeous art deco bar in the Roosevelt Hotel. I even took Scott out out crayfishing one day for his first time. We all ended up having a ball together and I’ll happily do that charity again in a minute — even though I’ll put on 10 extra pounds by the time I leave.”

Photo credit: Instagram