On DAYS, Robert Scott Wilson’s Ben once battled Billy Flynn’s Chad for Abigail’s affections, and now Wilson’s Alex and Chad are both interested in Abigail Klein’s Stephanie. Grins Wilson, “It’s always fun going head-to-head with old Billy. We did it for a long time with Chad, Abigail and Ben. It’s nice to be doing it as Alex now. I always love working with Billy. It’s almost like déjà vu sometimes when we’re squaring off.” Alex and Stephanie recently consummated their attraction and while love scenes are familiar territory for Wilson, he admits, “I still get nervous. It’s still nerve-racking, especially with somebody new. She’d never had one of those scenes before,” he says of Klein. “I just wanted to make sure she was comfortable. That was my main priority. I just wanted her to know that she was in a safe space. It’s one thing to talk about it, but when you lay down and you’re in your underwear or lingerie, it kind of all hits you and you’ve got three cameras [pointed at you].” Before they taped, he let Klein in on some of the tricks of his trade, “like tucking in sheets in certain places,” Wilson shares. “I tuck sheets into my underwear sometimes just to keep any slips from happening. It just lessens the amount of risk for everybody, makes it look good, and you know it’s going to be tasteful.”
Photo credit: Michael Mattes/Shutterstock
Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael, Y&R) got the chance to become better acquainted with a few B&B colleagues when he accompanied them to a cancer fundraiser in Louisiana. “Katherine [Kelly Lang, Brooke] knew I was raised in New Orleans and called me out of the blue to ask if I could tag along,” explains the actor. “I guess this event had been going on for years, so I was like, ‘Why have I never heard of this? ’ Yes, I’d love to go!’ ” Also participating were Jennifer Gareis (Donna), Scott Clifton (Liam) and Matthew Atkinson (Thomas). “I’ve known those guys for years and what I love about going to these events is getting to hang out together,” LeBlanc shares. “It’s so much fun, like going to adult camp. Louisiana is my land and those are my people, so I enjoyed introducing them to the food and culture. At one point, Scott and Matt said to me, ‘Whoa, your accent really comes out,’ and I was like, ‘I’ve never had an accent!’ even though I’m talking with a thick Cajun accent in no time. We all ended up in the Superdome for a Saints game. I’m not a big football fan but I’ll stay in a suite where there’s food. We snuck out at halftime and went to the Sazerac Bar, which is this gorgeous art deco bar in the Roosevelt Hotel. I even took Scott out out crayfishing one day for his first time. We all ended up having a ball together and I’ll happily do that charity again in a minute — even though I’ll put on 10 extra pounds by the time I leave.”
Photo credit: Instagram
