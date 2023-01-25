1 of 2

Michael Mealor (Kyle, Y&R) admits that he was initially nervous around his TV son, Kellen Enriquez, when the boy first started appearing as Harrison in 2021. “I hadn’t been around children that much, so I just wasn’t that great at interacting with Kellen,” explains the actor. “I have a nephew and niece who are around his age but they live out of state and I haven’t been able to spend a lot of time with them because of Covid, so I just didn’t have that paternal thing down pat yet. Hunter [King, ex-Summer] was much more comfortable with him because she loves children and they would have a great time together on set while I just kind of hung back.” However, Mealor reports that he and his co-star are getting along much better now. “We’re definitely more familiar with each other,” he shares. “He’s a goofy guy and a ball of energy, so he keeps you on your toes. During the holidays, there were toys around, so he was always carrying one with him and I think the world to him is a toy. The more scenes we’re in, the more we get used to each other and now we’re in a really good place. He’s a great 6-year-old.”

Photo credit: JPI