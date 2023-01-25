Mealor

Michael Mealor (Kyle, Y&R) admits that he was initially nervous around his TV son, Kellen Enriquez, when the boy first started appearing as Harrison in 2021. “I hadn’t been around children that much, so I just wasn’t that great at interacting with Kellen,” explains the actor. “I have a nephew and niece who are around his age but they live out of state and I haven’t been able to spend a lot of time with them because of Covid, so I just didn’t have that paternal thing down pat yet. Hunter [King, ex-Summer] was much more comfortable with him because she loves children and they would have a great time together on set while I just kind of hung back.” However, Mealor reports that he and his co-star are getting along much better now. “We’re definitely more familiar with each other,” he shares. “He’s a goofy guy and a ball of energy, so he keeps you on your toes. During the holidays, there were toys around, so he was always carrying one with him and I think the world to him is a toy. The more scenes we’re in, the more we get used to each other and now we’re in a really good place. He’s a great 6-year-old.”

B&B’s Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) is thrilled with her character’s new attitude. “I’ve said this for a while now, that Brooke needs to take some time for herself,” the actress notes. “She really needs to put herself first. There are so many things I want to see for her, but she has a way to go to get there. I like seeing her in charge of her own destiny and playing her self-esteem — and it’s a great message for all women that they don’t need a man to make them complete.” Lang is also enjoying playing Brooke’s burgeoning friendship with Taylor after so many years of rivalry. “Isn’t that fun?” Lang smiles. “Krista [Allen, Taylor] and I have been having a ball playing those scenes, and it’s nice to see Brooke finally have a real girlfriend. That’s something she has been missing for quite some time. I really hope it continues to play out like this, and I can’t wait to see what’s next for them.”

