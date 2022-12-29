James Patrick Stuart (Valentin, GH) says that when Valentin and Anna finally consummated their relationship, he and leading lady Finola Hughes (Anna) both cared deeply about ensuring that it was worth the wait for fans of the couple. “I was on the floor with Frank [Valentini, executive producer] and Finola when he said, ‘The “Vanna” fans, they just won’t put up with it anymore! They are demanding that the two of you hit the sheets!’ And when I did an event with Finola, I got to tell the ‘Vanna’ fans, ‘You got it done [laughs]!’ But where we are both coming from is that we are fans of the genre, and there are love scenes from movies that we have in common [as favorites], like the great scene from Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid between Katharine Ross and Robert Redford — we had these scenes in mind where we went, ‘Oh, wouldn’t it be great if we could [do that]?’ We kind of look at it like it’s a dance and God knows, Finola can dance! We’ve known each other for 30 years, so it really wasn’t as awkward as one might think it would be. We both realized, ‘This is what the fans are going to want, so let’s treat it with some respect.’ ”
Photo credit: ABC