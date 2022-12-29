2 of 2

Jason Thompson (Billy, Y&R) and his business partner have created a different kind of beer that recently hit store shelves. “It’s called Rancho West and we have two really fantastic offerings,” shares the actor. “We have a premium lager that’s really crisp and clean, and then we have a West Coast IPA beer that is a little citrusy and has a beautiful kind of aroma to it.” Thompson touts that their products are USDA certified organic. “That basically means it’s been verified by a third party that there are no pesticides, no chemicals and no GMOs used in the brewing of the beer, plus all of the ingredients are grown from soil that is at least four years free of chemicals,” he explains. “Our mission from the beginning was to craft a delicious beer that is as clean as we can get it, from the soil all the way through to the taste. All of that is what we tried to create over the last four years and we’re out there trying to bring awareness that organic beer can be a thing people care about, like we care about organic food. So we’re trying to really push for a clean beer movement, in a way, and bring more attention to the alcohol world and change the way beer is made at all the big breweries, without losing the fun and adventurous spirit of having a beer. And I can already tell you that Bryton [James, Devon] is a big fan!” For more information on where to buy Thompson’s ale (as well as merchandise), go to ranchowestbeer.com.

Photo credit: JPI