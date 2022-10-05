Alexes Pelzer had a ball playing an extra on B&B, where her mother, Kimberlin Brown (Sheila), was in disguise. “It really threw me at first,” Pelzer chuckles. “I see her as kind of a Jessica Rabbit. When I saw her I was like, ‘You look pretty good!’ Of all of her previous disguises, I like this one the best. If I’d seen her on the street, I probably would have done a double take.” Pelzer knows that Sheila has a questionable history, and there have been times when she’s been out with her mom and is recognized as “Sheila’s” daughter. “Oh, yes,” she smiles. “I’ve had people ask me, ‘Is she like that in real life?’ and I laugh and I’m like, ‘No. That’s just a character she plays. She couldn’t be more opposite.’ She’s a very dynamic actor because it’s something she truly loves and really makes her happy and for as long as they keep her on the show, she’ll work her butt off as Sheila.” As for whether or not she’d like to follow in her mother’s footsteps, Pelzer states, “I’ve got a lot of things going on right now since Covid has lifted. In fact, I have many opportunities now to think about but I would be interested in maybe something along the lines of casting or doing a podcast or interviewing people, things like that. I have a hard time staying serious on the set so [acting] might be a problem [laughs].” Photo credit: JPI

Y&R’s Courtney Hope (Sally) would love for her alter ego to cross over to B&B, where the actress originated the role. “Sally basically left L.A. with her tail between her legs,” Hope notes. “She had to reinvent herself in Genoa City and now she’s the CEO of a media company. I think it would be fun for Sally to drop in at Forrester Creations so everyone can see that she’s a respected businesswoman now and doing very well. It could also be a way for her to restore her reputation with the people she’s hurt.” Hope sees the visit to her old stomping grounds as a win for Y&R. “It could be a way for B&B fans to know, ‘Wait, she’s over on Y&R now?’ ” Hope explains. “I still see comments on social media from fans who don’t know where my character is, so Sally’s couple of days in L.A. could direct some people in the audience to tune into Y&R to see how’s she doing. Maybe Brad [Bell, B&B’s executive producer/head writer] will read this and really think about it.” Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Cady McClain (Jennifer, DAYS) is a big fan of Cary Christopher, who plays her on-screen grandson, Thomas. “He’s a very special child,” says McClain. “He’s a great kid and a terrific actor. I’m really happy to get to work with him. I love working with kids. They’re magical little beings.” McClain, who began her career at the age of 9, has her own ideas about handling kids at the workplace. “I want to give them a lot of space to be children,” she notes. “I like to make sure that he has plenty of room on the set to do what he wants to do and feel empowered to be an artist just as equal to us. He seems to feel pretty comfortable and pretty confident. He doesn’t have too much self-awareness. When kids have too much self-awareness, they’re very presentational. They lose that art of being present in a space. His parents have done a great job. He’s able to come in and play with us, and then have a life, have his interests and school and the rest of it. It’s all kudos to them.” One actor who has really developed a bond with Christopher is Billy Flynn (Chad). “Billy’s really in there; he really knows how to communicate with him,” shares McClain. “He’s playing with him and talking to him a lot. It’s important that they have that relationship. I pretty much just try to stay out of the way and not screw it up.” Photo credit: JPI