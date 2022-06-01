B&B’s Spencer men haven’t had much screen time together as of late, which Scott Clifton (Liam) hopes will change. “When I see on the schedule that I get to work with Don [Diamont, Bill] or Darin [Brooks, Wyatt], or sometimes both Don and Darin, we just cherish it and try to get the most out of it as we possibly can, which I’m sure bleeds on camera,” he says. “We are all probably overacting because we just want to have as much fun with it as possible because we know it’s fleeting. Those are the best days when I get to work with the other Spencer men. Those scenes are few and far between. Bill still shows up, but I wish we had more Wyatt. I’d love to see us all in a major storyline together, but soaps are cyclical. That said, even if it is only once every couple of months that we have an episode together to talk about the respective storylines, that’s still great — but I really do miss it.”
Photo credit: JPI