Inga Cadranel (ex-Harmony) will miss sharing scenes with the GH cast, and says that a few members in particular helped to shape her experience. “Steve Burton [ex-Jason] showed me the ropes,” she relays. “He was so welcoming without ego. He made sure I was comfortable. He made it fun and playful but also respected me when I had to get serious or cry. I remember during our prison scenes he made sure the room and crew was quiet for me so I could get to the place I needed to. A real pro. Total respect and gratitude for that guy, and thank goodness he was my first scene partner on GH.” As her story developed, “Nancy Lee Grahn [Alexis] gave me the license to be free with the work. She showed me that we can adjust the language and make it our own, that we could dissect the dialogue and create great work. I didn’t know the rules on daytime with that because like all shows, each one is different. Some let you ad-lib, some let you rewrite your stuff and some you have to say each line verbatim.” And throughout her run, her on-screen daughter was a gem. “What can I say about Katelyn MacMullen [Willow],” Cadranel begins. “She is quite possibly the nicest actress I have had the pleasure of working with. So lovely and sweet. Our scenes were always so fraught with emotion and it was easy for me to feel like a loving mother to her. For that I am grateful.”

Photo credit: ABC