1 of 2

DAYS’s Linsey Godfrey (Sarah) finds the potential for a Sarah/Xander/Gwen triangle intriguing. “These are two women who love Xander for being who he is in different ways,” sums up Godfrey. “Gwen loves Xander for exactly who he is, and Sarah loves him for who he is and who he could be. It’s a very unique dynamic, and I love it.” Among other things, “I also love that Emily [O’Brien, Gwen] and I have a similar look, because it shows Xander kind of has a type,” notes Godfrey, also pointing out the differences between the two rivals for Xander’s affection. “I love that Gwen is this kind of bad character, this baddie, but as an actor, Emily is very soft-spoken and gentle. My character is kind of good, but I speak kind of rough and my delivery of things is wackier. So it’s a really fun juxtaposition of two characters with him. I hope they explore it. It’s really interesting.” While she’s eager to dive into the triangle, Godfrey does lament one thing. “Xander and Sarah have never gotten to be happy for any period of time,” she says. “It would be fun to play a solid couple for a little while. But I also think it’s fun to be in a triangle. I haven’t been in one with another girl on DAYS in a while, and I love working with the ladies on our show very much.”

Photo credit: JPI