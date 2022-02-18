Godfrey

THE LATEST

Scene and Heard

Godfrey

Credit: JPI

View gallery 2

Scene and Heard
1 of 2
Close gallery
DAYS’s Linsey Godfrey (Sarah) finds the potential for a Sarah/Xander/Gwen triangle intriguing. “These are two women who love Xander for being who he is in different ways,” sums up Godfrey. “Gwen loves Xander for exactly who he is, and Sarah loves him for who he is and who he could be. It’s a very unique dynamic, and I love it.” Among other things, “I also love that Emily [O’Brien, Gwen] and I have a similar look, because it shows Xander kind of has a type,” notes Godfrey, also pointing out the differences between the two rivals for Xander’s affection. “I love that Gwen is this kind of bad character, this baddie, but as an actor, Emily is very soft-spoken and gentle. My character is kind of good, but I speak kind of rough and my delivery of things is wackier. So it’s a really fun juxtaposition of two characters with him. I hope they explore it. It’s really interesting.” While she’s eager to dive into the triangle, Godfrey does lament one thing. “Xander and Sarah have never gotten to be happy for any period of time,” she says. “It would be fun to play a solid couple for a little while. But I also think it’s fun to be in a triangle. I haven’t been in one with another girl on DAYS in a while, and I love working with the ladies on our show very much.”

Photo credit: JPI

Adrienne Frantz (ex-Amber, B&B/Y&R) has a very fond memory of the late Betty White (ex-Ann, B&B). “When I was in my 20s, I was part of a CBS affiliates meeting with Betty, Dan Rather and Mark Harmon in Las Vegas,” recalls the actress. “When it was time to go home, we were at the airport, where we found out all flights were delayed for most of the day. Betty then suggested we go into this pub at the terminal and we proceeded to sit and drink together for hours. Betty was at us, ‘Come on, keep up with me.’ We tried our best and we got very tipsy but wouldn’t you know, Betty outdrank all of us. I asked her, ‘How can you still drink?’ and she said, ‘That’s how you stay young.’ ” Even when the travelers were finally on a flight home, the boozing continued at White’s insistence. “When Betty pushes you to drink, you just do it,” chuckles Frantz. “I mean, how many opportunities to day drink with a legend are you going to get? And how fitting that she died on New Year’s Eve because she got everyone to drink a toast to her.”

Photo credit: KARINE SIMON

Filed Under: , , , ,
Comments