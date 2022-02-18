Adrienne Frantz (ex-Amber, B&B/Y&R) has a very fond memory of the late Betty White (ex-Ann, B&B). “When I was in my 20s, I was part of a CBS affiliates meeting with Betty, Dan Rather and Mark Harmon in Las Vegas,” recalls the actress. “When it was time to go home, we were at the airport, where we found out all flights were delayed for most of the day. Betty then suggested we go into this pub at the terminal and we proceeded to sit and drink together for hours. Betty was at us, ‘Come on, keep up with me.’ We tried our best and we got very tipsy but wouldn’t you know, Betty outdrank all of us. I asked her, ‘How can you still drink?’ and she said, ‘That’s how you stay young.’ ” Even when the travelers were finally on a flight home, the boozing continued at White’s insistence. “When Betty pushes you to drink, you just do it,” chuckles Frantz. “I mean, how many opportunities to day drink with a legend are you going to get? And how fitting that she died on New Year’s Eve because she got everyone to drink a toast to her.”
