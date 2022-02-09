James

Credit: JPI

Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth, GH) is thrilled to have Cameron Mathison (Drew) in the Port Charles mix. “Oh, my goodness, it was so much fun,” she says of their first scenes together. “We have known each other for a couple decades; we’ve been in each other’s circles for 24 years, and just from seeing each other at all these different events and doing Super Soap Weekend together, we feel like we’ve been friends, though we’ve never worked together. So it was such a privilege to share scenes with him, and it felt so natural that I really hope that they continue writing the friendship between them. Liz and Drew definitely had a friendship and Drew was close to her boys and he was part of her life; it was really odd that it took that many weeks after he got back to Port Charles for them to have an interaction! But the scenes that they did write, they were really sweet, and Cameron and I just had a natural chemistry that felt good, and I hope that they continue to write for them. I adore him. I just think he is such a beautiful person inside and out, and it is so nice having him in the building. He brings this wonderful, warm, positive energy. He is, like, the most positive person. He is so sweet!”

Photo credit: ABC

Bryton James (Devon, Y&R) says that the twin babies playing Dominic, River and Rainn Ware, are more than just adorable additions to the cast. “They’re not only cute but they’re already fantastic actors,” he praises. “In every scene, when they need to react a certain way, they’re on it. Working with them is pretty effortless. Both of these little guys have been a joy to be around. A real baby in a scene brings instant realism. It forces you to act naturally to them. That’s what I really love about working with babies. The experience of fatherhood is something really important to Devon.” But not so much to his portrayer. “I’m not interested in having kids,” James admits. “I feel that way because I had two wonderful, loving parents when I was growing up, so I know that it takes 110 percent dedication. It was something that my mom or dad didn’t need to be convinced to do, and at 35, that’s something I know that I don’t want. There’s so much I want to give and put back to the world that doesn’t require raising a human being, which takes a lot of time, energy and commitment. So playing a dad on TV doesn’t tug at my paternal strings.”

Photo credit: JPI

