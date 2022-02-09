1 of 2

Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth, GH) is thrilled to have Cameron Mathison (Drew) in the Port Charles mix. “Oh, my goodness, it was so much fun,” she says of their first scenes together. “We have known each other for a couple decades; we’ve been in each other’s circles for 24 years, and just from seeing each other at all these different events and doing Super Soap Weekend together, we feel like we’ve been friends, though we’ve never worked together. So it was such a privilege to share scenes with him, and it felt so natural that I really hope that they continue writing the friendship between them. Liz and Drew definitely had a friendship and Drew was close to her boys and he was part of her life; it was really odd that it took that many weeks after he got back to Port Charles for them to have an interaction! But the scenes that they did write, they were really sweet, and Cameron and I just had a natural chemistry that felt good, and I hope that they continue to write for them. I adore him. I just think he is such a beautiful person inside and out, and it is so nice having him in the building. He brings this wonderful, warm, positive energy. He is, like, the most positive person. He is so sweet!”

Photo credit: ABC