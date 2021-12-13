Matthew Atkinson

THE LATEST

Scene and Heard

Matthew Atkinson

Credit: JPI

View gallery 2

Scene and Heard
1 of 2
Close gallery
Getting paired up with Paul Telfer (Xander) on DAYS has been “a happy coincidence” for Emily O’Brien (Gwen). “I feel very fortunate to be working with Paul,” says O’Brien. “I actually knew him outside of the show. Paul’s very good friends with my circle of people that I directed a few short films with, and I actually met Paul and his wife at our friend Lance’s wedding years back.” She’s enjoying working on their dynamic. “It’s been really fun getting to banter back and forth, throw in all those British jokes and innuendos, and have a laugh over that,” she muses. “Paul is such a professional and so calming. He’s always bright-eyed, bushy-tailed and smiling. When I come in in a huff, or I’m stressed or I don’t feel quite ready, he always has the perfect thing to say to make me feel that we’re in this together and we can make magic happen. So if [viewers] are seeing chemistry between us, that makes me so happy and pleased, because we’re genuinely having a wonderful time working together.” O’Brien says she’s “in the dark” regarding social media, but notes, “Some people have reached out, so I know there are a few sites just devoted to Gwen and Xander now. For the most part, I’ve read very positive things, and that is nice to see.”

Photo credit: JPI

Matthew Atkinson (Thomas) is thrilled that Taylor is back on the canvas, even though she’s being played by someone new. “I loved working with Hunter [Tylo, ex-Taylor],” he shares. “She was fantastic, but I only had the privilege of working with her for a couple of days [in 2019]. It was my first week on the show and I haven’t worked with her since. But now that they’re bringing in somebody new to fill that role, I think fans are going to be excited because they’ve been wanting to see this character back for years.” Atkinson was pleasantly surprised when he learned he has an expected tie to Tylo’s successor, Krista Allen (ex-Billie, DAYS). When Allen was the titular character on the 2015 sitcom SIGNIFICANT MOTHER, “My friend was actually one of the guys on that,” he explains. “His name is Nathaniel Buzolic. He was also on VAMPIRE DIARIES and THE ORIGINALS. I saw the pilot of that show and I thought it was intriguing and fun; I’ve seen some of her work so I am excited to work with her. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun and she’s going to bring some pizzazz to the role.”

Photo credit: JPI

Filed Under: , , , ,
Comments