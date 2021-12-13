1 of 2

Getting paired up with Paul Telfer (Xander) on DAYS has been “a happy coincidence” for Emily O’Brien (Gwen). “I feel very fortunate to be working with Paul,” says O’Brien. “I actually knew him outside of the show. Paul’s very good friends with my circle of people that I directed a few short films with, and I actually met Paul and his wife at our friend Lance’s wedding years back.” She’s enjoying working on their dynamic. “It’s been really fun getting to banter back and forth, throw in all those British jokes and innuendos, and have a laugh over that,” she muses. “Paul is such a professional and so calming. He’s always bright-eyed, bushy-tailed and smiling. When I come in in a huff, or I’m stressed or I don’t feel quite ready, he always has the perfect thing to say to make me feel that we’re in this together and we can make magic happen. So if [viewers] are seeing chemistry between us, that makes me so happy and pleased, because we’re genuinely having a wonderful time working together.” O’Brien says she’s “in the dark” regarding social media, but notes, “Some people have reached out, so I know there are a few sites just devoted to Gwen and Xander now. For the most part, I’ve read very positive things, and that is nice to see.”

Photo credit: JPI