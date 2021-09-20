3 of 3

According to Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/ Ryan), the creative evolution of his characters on GH is thanks in no small part to the contributions of one of the show’s former scribes, Michele Val Jean. He says her influence on Kevin can be felt “in every way possible. The character was created out of necessity to, at that time, replace Ryan with someone who looked like me and who didn’t need to be redeemed, since Ryan was unredeemable. [Then-Head Writer] Claire Labine threw Michele the reins and then she and I talked a lot about what ways Kevin could be differentiated from Ryan. Michele is an incredibly articulate, well-read person. I think Kevin’s syntax, the way he speaks, never would have developed clearly without her.” Pairing Kevin with Lucy was “all Michele,” he adds. “It was her idea to put them together. I think her take on it was something like, ‘What if Lucy goes to therapy, not because she thinks she needs it, but because she thinks Kevin is cute?’ She pitched it to Claire and she told Michele to run with it. And man, did she ever! The story of how Lucy chased Kevin, who didn’t trust his own heart then, was her doing. She wrote all those scenes, so she was, in a word, indispensable. She not only wrote the Kevin/Lucy stuff, but she was primary writer on all the Kevin/Ryan scenes going forward. She told me the first significant thing she wrote of Ryan was his first confession in the police station with Sean and Mac, and that she fell in love with his ‘crazy’ from those scenes and wanted to write him every chance she got. Ryan was so well-defined in a twisted sort of way, and only Michele can pull that off.” Their collaboration was constant in those days. “We talked all the time! I’d come up to her office — she was working in the building back when writers did that — and we’d throw ideas around. Things like motivation, backstory, Kevin’s thoughts and feelings about Ryan and their separate history, Kevin’s guilt, nature vs. nurture, all kinds of angles. We got to be great friends through that process, so there’s an added bonus. We still are today. She has so much more to give. She should be doing feature films.”

