Credit: ABC

After her recent fill-in for Mishael Morgan as Y&R’s Amanda, soap vet Karla Mosley (ex-Maya, B&B; ex-Christina, GUIDING LIGHT) successfully appeared on all four of the most recent CBS soaps to air. “Getting to do Y&R totally warmed my heart,” she smiles. “It felt great to walk on set. I felt so appreciated and it rounded out the CBS soap experience. When I became of age, when I was actually able to work on soaps, the four that were there were AS THE WORLD TURNS, GUIDING LIGHT, BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL and YOUNG AND RESTLESS. I actually did background work on [ATWT]. It was very smart of my manager at the time, who said, ‘Just do a day or so, so you can get a sense of how a soap set works,’ and I remember thinking then that that was such a smart thing for her to suggest. So technically, I’ve gotten to work on all four of the CBS shows that have been around a while and I have to say, that feels pretty good!”

Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

For Roger Howarth’s first act as his new GH alter ego, Austin, he was tasked with delivering Maxie’s daughter, Louise, and the actor found himself rather in awe of holding a real baby for the first time since the pandemic began. He explains, “Just chemically, to be a machine, a human machine, and to hold another little human baby machine, is really lovely — even if it’s covered with peanut butter and chocolate sauce and you’ve had six rapid Covid tests in the last hour. There’s something really enjoyable for me [about holding a baby], and what I remember about that day is, ‘Wow, it’s got five little fingers,’ and, ‘How amazing are we [humans]? We’re so amazing!’ In terms of the practicality of shooting a birthing scene, it always kind of makes me laugh a little because the prologue is, you know, ‘You’re going to have a baby!’ and by Act One, there’s a clean baby. But it was fun. Kirsten [Storms, Maxie] was great; she was amazing, she was totally in. It’s one thing to deliver a baby in the woods, that’s not a big deal — to give birth to a baby in the woods is really the challenge in the scene!”

Photo credit: ABC

