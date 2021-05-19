4 of 4

Y&R’s Mishael Morgan (Amanda) is already a fan of TV mom Ptosha Storey (Naya). “Ptosha is an awesome and amazing woman and actress,” enthuses Morgan. “From the very first day she was such a dream to work with and she still is. Shooting a soap moves so fast and sometimes you can catch the actor warming up because there’s such a different level of expectations right out of the gate. Usually when they’re walking in with pages and pages of dialogue, you can actually see the nerves on their face. Sometimes they’re so focused on remembering their lines that they are too distracted to put something into their performance, but that never happened with Ptosha.” Morgan happily reports that her co-star came on the set ready for action. “She walked in very confident and was such an amazing professional,” Morgan praises. “Of course, she’s also on THE OVAL, where she works really hard, so I think she’s used to fast. She came right in and just did her stuff. She was wonderful, and she’s so sweet on top of all of that!”

Photo credit: CBS