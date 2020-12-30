Scene and Heard

“I just spent a really fun few weeks with Roger [Howarth, Franco] and Becky [Herbst, Elizabeth] and Kathleen Gati [Obrecht],” says Kin Shriner (Scott) of his character’s recent arc involving Franco’s brain tumor battle. “It was fun to shoot, and the fans like Franco and Scotty together, which is nice.” He thinks his on-screen dynamic with Howarth works so well because “he’s unpredictable. He doesn’t really know what I’m doing, I don’t know what he’s doing, and he’s with you in the scene. We connect in these scenes where I know that he knows that I’m there. There’s a connection and when you get that with an actor, it’s always fun. I had that with Lynn Herring [Lucy] and some other actors, too, where you know that you’re both having a good time. I know if I do something off cuff, he’s going to react to it. He’s not going to go, ‘What just happened?’ He’s on the same page. We’re working in the same rhythm.” Photo credit: ABC

B&B’s Tanner Novlan (Finn) credits Scott Clifton (Liam) with getting him through a recent day. “There was a scene with Hope and Liam and it was later in the day and sometimes the coffee just runs out, you know?” he muses. “Sometimes, the dialogue just won’t stick and I’ve had a couple times where I’m like, ‘I will get it. I will get it.’ And, we did get it. I was talking with Scott and I was in a rhythm but like I said, the coffee ran out. Since we don’t have any craft [services] because of the guidelines about food [due to COVID-19], Scott actually brewed me a cup of coffee from his room and was like, ‘Here, try this,’ and so once I had that in me, I was good to go! I remembered all the lines. I praise Scott, although maybe he just wanted me to get it so we could all go home but either way, it worked.” Photo credit: CBS

Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe, DAYS) is looking forward to seeing what the show has in store for her this time around. “The last several years that I’ve been there on and off, that hasn’t really been a strong storytelling point of view for me,” she notes. “I’m ready to have a love interest again and it would be fun to see who they’re going to pair me with or who they’re going to revisit, but it definitely feels like they’re going to revisit Brady/Chloe/Philip. It’s so funny, Eric Martsolf [Brady] and I get along so well and we always joke that we’re such good friends off-screen but they’ve never really written us on-screen and we’re like, ‘Oh, it’s so fun to actually be working with you now. It only took like 15 years.’ Brady was such a big part of Chloe’s existence as the character, and really, the first several years of Chloe, and then for it never to be revisited again was kind of frustrating and it felt like, ‘Oh, that’s such a missed opportunity there,’ but we’ll see where it’s all headed.” Photo credit: NBC