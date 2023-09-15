GH’s Evan Hofer (Dex) and Eden McCoy (Josslyn) held a meet and greet at Rockwell’s in Pelham, NY on September 9. Photo credit: Steven Bergman

Vinessa Antoine (ex-Jordan, GH) attended the premiere of her new film, Seven Veils, at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival on September 10. Photo credit: Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

GH’s Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter) and Laura Wright (Carly) attended the opening night of the Pasadena Playhouse’s production of The Sound Inside on September 10 in Pasadena, CA. Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Josie Davis (ex-Grace, Y&R) attended the opening night of the Pasadena Playhouse’s production of The Sound Inside on September 10 in Pasadena, CA. Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images