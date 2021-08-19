Memorable Y&R Baby-Swap Tales

2 of 2

STOLEN IDENTITY: Faith Newman Rock The Cradle: While gaslighting his pregnant stepmother, Ashley, in 2009, Adam caused her to tumble down a flight of stairs and miscarry. Adam placed an unconscious Ashley into bed. When she woke up, she thought the fall was a bad dream and that she was still pregnant. Adam blackmailed Dr. Taylor into convincing Ashley and Victor that their baby was fine, which led her to experience a hysterical pregnancy, replete with a baby bump. In a tenuous emotional state thanks to Adam’s machinations, Ashley checked herself into a mental hospital in September. Sharon (pregnant by Nick) was in the same facility and on a fateful day — September 30 — she went into labor at the same time Ashley thought she was having contractions. Dr. Taylor helped deliver her healthy daughter. While both women were sedated, Adam snatched the baby girl and when Ashley came to, Adam placed the child in her arms. Thoroughly convinced that the baby was hers, Ash named her Faith. Adam then made Dr. Taylor tell Sharon that her own baby died. Back In Your Arms Again: Phyllis’s sleuthing uncovered that Dr. Taylor had been accused of sexual abuse by several patients. In January 2010, the physician freaked that his past was about to bring him down and told Adam that he wanted to come clean about stealing Sharon’s baby. As the two men argued outside of a bar, the doc fell in front of an oncoming car and later died. Adam believed his secret was now safe, but in March, Phyllis found a letter that Dr. Taylor had dictated as he was dying. In it, he admitted that Ashley had lost her baby and had never given birth, and that Adam coerced him into creating an elaborate lie. In front of Victor, Nikki, Nick and Sharon, Phyllis presented the letter to Ashley, who discredited the confession and insisted Faith was her child. Eventually, Ashley agreed to a DNA test, which proved Sharon and Nick were the baby’s parents. Ashley was crushed by the revelation, and tearfully handed Faith over to Sharon. Adam was arrested, but ultimately slithered out of the charges.

Photo credit: JPI