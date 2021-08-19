Y&R

Memorable Y&R Baby-Swap Tales

Y&R

STOLEN IDENTITY: Scotty Grainger, Jr. Rock The Cradle: In 1990, nutty nurse Sheila Carter flipped for Dr. Scott padding to pretend she was still gestating, then bought a baby boy on the black market — and when Lauren gave birth to a son in 1991, Sheila slipped into the hospital nursery and switched the newborns. Lauren named “her” baby Dylan while Sheila decided on Scott Grainger, Jr. Back In Your Arms Again: Both moms were happily raising their children when tragedy struck in 1992: Dylan contracted meningitis and died. Meanwhile, Sheila’s mother, Molly, had figured out the switch and was on her way to tell Lauren when she was rendered unable to speak by a stroke. Sheila tried to ensure her mom’s silence, even locking her up in a mental institution, but Lauren was visiting the woman and could tell Molly was desperately trying to say something very important. Sheila became more volatile as she feared that her secret would be exposed. In May, she held both Molly and Lauren hostage in the Carter farmhouse, where she gleefully confessed to the baby exchange. A fire broke out and Paul rescued Lauren and Molly, but it looked like Sheila didn’t survive (she did and moved to B&B), and Lauren was at last reunited with her son.

STOLEN IDENTITY: Faith Newman Rock The Cradle: While gaslighting his pregnant stepmother, Ashley, in 2009, Adam caused her to tumble down a flight of stairs and miscarry. Adam placed an unconscious Ashley into bed. When she woke up, she thought the fall was a bad dream and that she was still pregnant. Adam blackmailed Dr. Taylor into convincing Ashley and Victor that their baby was fine, which led her to experience a hysterical pregnancy, replete with a baby bump. In a tenuous emotional state thanks to Adam’s machinations, Ashley checked herself into a mental hospital in September. Sharon (pregnant by Nick) was in the same facility and on a fateful day — September 30 — she went into labor at the same time Ashley thought she was having contractions. Dr. Taylor helped deliver her healthy daughter. While both women were sedated, Adam snatched the baby girl and when Ashley came to, Adam placed the child in her arms. Thoroughly convinced that the baby was hers, Ash named her Faith. Adam then made Dr. Taylor tell Sharon that her own baby died. Back In Your Arms Again: Phyllis’s sleuthing uncovered that Dr. Taylor had been accused of sexual abuse by several patients. In January 2010, the physician freaked that his past was about to bring him down and told Adam that he wanted to come clean about stealing Sharon’s baby. As the two men argued outside of a bar, the doc fell in front of an oncoming car and later died. Adam believed his secret was now safe, but in March, Phyllis found a letter that Dr. Taylor had dictated as he was dying. In it, he admitted that Ashley had lost her baby and had never given birth, and that Adam coerced him into creating an elaborate lie. In front of Victor, Nikki, Nick and Sharon, Phyllis presented the letter to Ashley, who discredited the confession and insisted Faith was her child. Eventually, Ashley agreed to a DNA test, which proved Sharon and Nick were the baby’s parents. Ashley was crushed by the revelation, and tearfully handed Faith over to Sharon. Adam was arrested, but ultimately slithered out of the charges.

