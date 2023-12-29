Memorable YOUNG AND RESTLESS Vow Renewals

After Nick (Joshua Morrow) came close to reuniting with ex-wife Sharon, he celebrated his reconciliation with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), to whom he’d been married since 2007, with a re-commitment ceremony in 2009. Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com

Summer (then-Hunter King) and Austin (Matthew Atkinson) eloped in 2014 so she wouldn't have to testify against him in court. When he received community service a few days later, the newlyweds repeated their vows in church with her family present. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) most recent marriage, which kicked off in 2013, was struggling when they agreed to renew their vows on New Year’s Eve 2017 as a publicity stunt. Reciting their vows again wound up reinvigorating their love. Photo credit: CBS

Remarried since 2012, Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily’s (Christel Khalil) union survived his night-one stand with Juliet, which produced a son, Sam, so in 2018, the couple reaffirmed their commitment on February 14 (their wedding anniversary) in the presence of their kids, Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) and Mattie (Lexie Stevenson).

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and wife Mia’s (Noemi Gonzalez) marriage was on the rocks when he moved to Genoa City in 2019 without her. A few months later, Mrs. Rosales followed and bulldozed him into reaffirming their vows. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Kyle (Michael Mealor, near l.) and Summer (Allison Lanier) remarried (off camera) in Italy in 2021 with hardly any family in attendance. The following year, the couple decided to appease their clans by having a redo in the Abbott backyard with her brother, Noah (Rory Gibson), officiating. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

After getting hitched in a low-key courthouse ceremony, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters) happily said, “I do” again weeks later before family and friends with son Kyle overseeing their vows. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com