Inside General Hospital's Star-Studded Fan Club Weekend

The Corinthos brothers are finally reunited — off-screen, at least. Bryan Craig (who will be back for a quick visit this week reprising Morgan) and Chad Duell (Michael) got the chance to reconnect. Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

(From l. to r.) Rick Hearst (soon to be back on screen as Ric), his former on-screen wife Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth), Dominic Zamprogna (Dante), Bradford Anderson (Spinelli) and Carolyn Hennesy (Diane) attended the festivities in Glendale. Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Fans were particularly excited to see Herbst attending the event. The actress marked her 27th anniversary on the show just a few days ago (on August 1). Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Hearst and Zamprogna were joined by Maurice Benard (Sonny). Now that Hearst’s Ric is headed back in town, it will be fun to see the half brothers battle it out once again in Port Charles. Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

(From l. to r.) Tabyana Ali (Trina), Evan Hofer (Dex), Jacqueline Grace Lopez (Blaze, answering a question from the audience), Giovanni Mazza (Gio), behind him Adam Huss (Nikolas) and Viron Weaver (Wiley). Lopez wrote, “Really, really special meeting so many fans today. Legit filled my soul. Thank you to everyone who stopped by and offered such wonderful words of encouragement. Thanks @officialghfc for having me! Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Ali and Hofer held their own private event during Fan Club Weekend. “Had a wonderful time today with @tabyanaali,” wrote Hofer on his Instagram Story. “Thanks so much to everyone for coming out ❤️.” Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Jon Lindstrom (Kevin, l.), Alley Mills (Heather) and Jeff Kober (Cyrus) were all smiles. Kober wrote in his Instagram Story, “What a couple of pros these two are. Funny too. A treat for me to get to hang out with them and enjoy some life together. Thanks @ghfanclub for making it possible and to all the fans for caring.” Lindstrom enthused on his own social media, “What a grand and hilarious time w/ my friends #AlleyMills & @jeffkobermeditation raising $$ for our fave charities. Huge thanks to @officialghfc and to ALL THE [FANS] for making it such a great event! I’ll never forget it.” Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Rena Sofer (Lois), with former Bold & Beautiful co-star Mills (they played Quinn and Pam, respectively) also used her Instagram and the event for a good cause, auctioning off items to benefit her favorite animal rescues. Auction items included a “one of a kind board signed by all my [GH] friends” and her character’s fancy nails for Brook Lynn’s wedding. Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Donnell Turner (Curtis, l.) and Tajh Bellow (TJ) were among the cast members on hand to represent the Ashford family. Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Recently revealed as a real-life couple, Chloe Lanier (ex-Nelle) and Josh Kelly (Cody) posed for a lovey-dovey photo. Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

An adorable Lisa Locicero (Olivia) posed with Anderson, who emceed the main cast event. Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Cynthia Watros (Nina, l.) had her own event with on-screen frenemy Maura West (Ava). Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Jophielle Love (Violet) posed with fellow young star Hudson West (Jake). Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Herbst got to enjoy reuniting with Gregory Harrison (ex-Gregory). Even though his character was killed off, fans were thrilled to see the actor again. Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

It’s a high five for Mazza and two-time Daytime Emmy-winning actor Robert Gossett (Marshall). Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Brothers reunited when Josh Swickard (Chase) and Michael Easton (ex-Finn) saw each other again at the weekend’s festivities. Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Love was one lucky little lady as she posed with her on-screen uncle (Swickard) and father (Easton) at the event. “Loved catching up with the family last night,” Easton posted on Instagram, calling Love and Swickard “two of the most wonderful people on the planet.” He added, “Thank you to everyone who came out for a good cause. Hope you had as much fun as we did.” Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Weaver posed with fellow child actor Easton Rocket Sweda (Leo) behind the scenes at the event. Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Fans still wonder if the teased pairing of these two — West’s Jake and Scarlett Fernandez’s Charlotte — will ever happen. The young stars sure do look cute together! Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com