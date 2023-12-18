Your account
Jennifer Gareis, The Grinch, Heather Tom, Annika Noelle,Thorsten

Holiday Spirits: BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL's Star-Studded Christmas Bash!

Credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

The cast and crew of B&B gathered in Los Angeles for its annual Christmas party, held at La Piazza at The Grove.

On-screen lovebirds Tanner Novlan (Finn) and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) made the scene.

Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

The Grinch couldn't dim the smiles of Jennifer Gareis (Donna, l.) and Heather Tom (Katie).

Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Scott Clifton (Liam, l.) caught up with Ted King (Jack).

Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Lisa Yamada (Li, far l.) posed with on-screen kin Lisa Yamada (Luna) and Romy Park (Poppy).

Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) embraced Kate Linder (Esther, Y&R).

Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Alley Mills (Pam) and Winsor Harmon (Thorne) were in a festive mood.

Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Don Diamont (Bill) had a beautiful plus-one in wife Cindy Ambuehl (ex-Kim).

Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Ashley Jones (Bridget) brought her adorable son, Hayden.

Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

(From l.) Henry Joseph Samiri (Douglas), Annika Noelle (Hope) and Dick Christie (Charlie) enjoyed their Grinch-y photo op.

Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Newlyweds Brytnee and Matt Atkinson (Thomas) made a new friend.

Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

John McCook (Eric) was in the house alongside wife Laurette and Novlan.

Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

