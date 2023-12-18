Holiday Spirits: BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL's Star-Studded Christmas Bash!

The cast and crew of B&B gathered in Los Angeles for its annual Christmas party, held at La Piazza at The Grove.
On-screen lovebirds Tanner Novlan (Finn) and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) made the scene.
Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
The Grinch couldn't dim the smiles of Jennifer Gareis (Donna, l.) and Heather Tom (Katie).
Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
Scott Clifton (Liam, l.) caught up with Ted King (Jack).
Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
Lisa Yamada (Li, far l.) posed with on-screen kin Lisa Yamada (Luna) and Romy Park (Poppy).
Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) embraced Kate Linder (Esther, Y&R).
Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
Alley Mills (Pam) and Winsor Harmon (Thorne) were in a festive mood.
Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
Don Diamont (Bill) had a beautiful plus-one in wife Cindy Ambuehl (ex-Kim).
Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
Ashley Jones (Bridget) brought her adorable son, Hayden.
Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
(From l.) Henry Joseph Samiri (Douglas), Annika Noelle (Hope) and Dick Christie (Charlie) enjoyed their Grinch-y photo op.
Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
Newlyweds Brytnee and Matt Atkinson (Thomas) made a new friend.
Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
John McCook (Eric) was in the house alongside wife Laurette and Novlan.
Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
