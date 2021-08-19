Ryan’s Original Reign Of Terror (1992-94)/Kevin’s Introduction (1993) When you think about that initial Ryan era, what stands out to you? “The show when Felicia had Ryan in an auditorium and called him out on his murders, causing him to break down. I remember that as good stuff.” You worked closely with Kristina Wagner during that storyline. What stands out about working with her? “Mostly it was the fun of working with both Kristina and John J. York [Mac]. I was new to that set, really didn’t know anyone — though I knew Kin [Shriner, Scott, who played Mike on RITUALS, where Lindstrom played Brady] — and both of them were so welcoming and ready to mix things up. I know I was really there just to push Felicia and Mac together, but I believe one reason I’m still around is because of the chemistry we all had together.” When you came aboard as Kevin, what stands out to you about trying to creating an identity for him, one that was separate and apart from his “evil twin”? Did you get specific directives from then-Executive Producer Wendy Riche and then-Head Writer Claire Labine? “I do remember, after making such an impression with Ryan, when no one ever really told me what to do, suddenly everyone and their dog wanted to tell me how to do my job. I did have meetings with Wendy and Claire and we agreed that there were certain traits Kevin had to have to be different from Ryan, but they left a lot of his ‘demeanor’ up to me. I had to make him my own, after all.” What do you remember about shooting the climactic hall of mirrors showdown between the brothers that left Ryan presumed dead? “That it took all day and well into the night, and that the entire stage had been cleared of any sets that weren’t permanent. That left the mirrors set, and the nurses’ hub, which never moves. I also remember I had 120 pages to do that day, because it was all me talking to me.” Photo credit: ABC

Kevin And Lucy’s Courtship (1994-97) Kevin and Lucy were an unlikely pairing. Why do you think the audience was so charmed by their romance? “It was Claire’s idea to put them together. She simply saw a real ‘opposites attract’ kind of thing in it. It was a gamble on her part but she was right. It worked.” Lynn Herring became your long-term leading lady. What is your take on why the two of you worked so well together? “Lynn and I, like Lucy and Kevin, are very different but we like and respect each other. It translated very well.” Kevin infamously gifted Lucy with a duck. What is your review of Sigmund as a co-star? “Sigmund was the best straight man I ever worked with.” In 1997, after Kevin and Lucy had been established as a duo, you and Lynn, along with Kin as Scott, headed off to PORT CHARLES. How did you feel about being one of the anchors of the spin-off? Did you have any reservations about it, or was it purely exciting? “I was torn. I had been a part of new shows before and understood the risks, and most don’t last at all. But it was a way for Kevin to blossom on his own. And the 30-minute format was attractive. GH had such long hours in those days.” Photo credit: ABC

Kevin Vs. The Vampires, 2001-03 In 2000, shortly after Kevin married Eve, he discovered that he had an adult daughter, Livvie, played by then-newcomer Kelly Monaco (now Sam, GH). What comes to mind when you think about that story, and playing her dad?” “I tested with Kelly, among several other Livvie candidates. I even told her later that I wasn’t sure if she was the one when she tested, because I couldn’t see what the people in the booth saw coming through the cameras, and that’s where it really counts. Chemistry is great and all, but if the camera doesn’t like you, forget it. The camera loves Kelly, and her instincts were apparent that night. But I also knew she had oodles of talent and potential just from standing across from her.” The following year, Kevin had to work to save Livvie from vampire Caleb. Looking back, it’s pretty widely agreed that PC was ahead of its time with the vampire stuff. At the time, what did you show’s turn toward the supernatural? “I thought, ‘Why the hell not? It’s not like we’re going to lose any audience.’ We were struggling with the traditional stories, anyway. Let’s make some noise. I’m not sure we can claim that TRUE BLOOD is because of us, though.” Were you ever jealous of the actors who got to go full vampire (like Michael Easton, who played Caleb, or Thorsten Kaye, who played Ian)? “Never. I learned long ago to tell the story you’re in, not the one you think you want. Vampires always have to die, anyway.” Kevin did fall prey to the mind-control abilities of vampire king Joshua in 2003. Were you rolling your eyes at how outlandish the story became, or was it fun to get to sort of break the boundaries of traditional soap storytelling? Also, how was working with Ian Buchanan (ex-Joshua)? “Because it was Ian it was more probably fun than it should have been. We laughed ... a lot. Ian reminds me of those English actors who would guest on shows like BATMAN in the 1960s; always committed and without judgment. They just did the damn work. There are stories every year you can’t help but groan a bit over, but that’s what makes the medium what it is. What really makes me mad is when people won’t commit after they’ve signed on to do it. That’s worse. We may not love everything, but all in all, I love the job, so who cares what I think?” Photo credit: ABC

Kevin And Laura Fall In Love (2016) Much to the audience’s surprise — and delight — Kevin and Laura fell in love and got married. Were you excited at the prospect of working more closely with Genie Francis (Laura)? “Absolutely. She is a bad-ass talent. Capable of anything.” What is Genie like as a scene partner? “The best. Disciplined. Committed. Always on her game. A gift to work with.” The audience really responded to the combination of these characters. What do you think made them such a hit? “We’re both good, so there’s that. We like to work, so there’s that. But there’s something about seeing people with some miles on them have a love affair and face obstacles together that makes for good story and a good relationship on screen. And I think the audience was ready to see Laura move on from Luke, and Kevin from Lucy, in a positive way.” Do you have favorite “Kevlaur” moments or scenes? “Nah. They’re all great. Kidding. I loved the scenes when she found him in the basement, blinded and held by Ryan. Then think about the again when Kevin admitted hiding Ryan from her. Brutally honest. Those scenes don’t come along every day, nor does that scene partner.” Photo credit: JPI