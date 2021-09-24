GH's Most Outrageous Deaths

THE DECEASED: Mikkos Cassadine WHAT A WAY TO GO: Nefarious Cassadine patriarch Mikkos thought he was poised to rule the planet when he got his hands on the formula at the base of the Ice Princess statuette that enabled him to construct a weather machine capable of freezing the world. With his sights set on global domination via weather control, ruthless Mikkos built out his evil headquarters in 1981. To demonstrate his capabilities, he began to freeze Port Charles, issuing demands to WSB Chief Ted Ballantine (including that he be acknowledged as Supreme Commander of All Nations). When their negotiations stalled, Mikkos lowered the temperature in P.C. to below zero. Opposite this, island interlopers Luke, Laura and Scorpio worked valiantly to stop him. With mere minutes to go before P.C.’s residents died en masse due to the continuously dipping temperature, Mikkos pulled a gun on Luke. Luke knocked it out of his hand and they began to brawl. Just as Mikkos was poised to toss Luke into a freezing chamber, Luke got the upper hand and Mikkos stumbled into the chamber himself, instantly freezing to death. (The citizens of Port Charles were spared; Luke managed to disarm the weather machine in the nick of time.) Photo credit: ABC

THE DECEASED: Victor Jerome WHAT A WAY TO GO: In 1989, Victor — the Jerome crime family patriarch and pop to Julian and Ava, among other progeny — nursed a monster crush on Lucy and became her secret admirer, lavishing her with expensive baubles. He went to jail for his role in Duke’s (apparent) murder, but continued his quest for Lucy’s heart, and got the wrong idea that she shared his infatuation when she responded effusively to flowers he sent her (because she thought Alan had sent them). Victor escaped from jail and lured Lucy to the Quartermaine boathouse. She was horrified when she discovered that it was not Alan who had summoned her and when Victor presented her with a pricey pendant inscribed with their names, she rejected his overtures. Despondent, Victor swallowed the necklace and began to choke. Lucy ran out to fetch medical help from Alan, but they were too late — when they returned to the boathouse, Victor was dead. Alan helped her hide the body, dumping it into the lake, where it washed ashore and was discovered on Halloween by Robin and her buddy Rowdy. Photo credit: ABC

THE DECEASED: Wendy Masters WHAT A WAY TO GO: Wendy made many enemies in her short time in Port Charles. In 1990, she arrived in Port Charles after working at the spa where Monica and Ned had their covert fling. Ned began an affair with Wendy to stop her from blabbing to his gal pal/Monica’s daughter, Dawn, about his past with Monica, and she also began extorting money from Monica in exchange for her continued silence. Wendy herself was simultaneously being blackmailed by her former boss, Gloria, and shady lawyer Clayton, who wanted a piece of the pie. With the walls closing in on her, Wendy began to unspool and unsuccessfully plotted to stab Dawn. She was lured to the pier via a note instructing her to go to the carousel, which had been set up as part of a carnival. Her dead body was subsequently discovered on that same carousel with a knife plunged into her chest. Decker nearly went down for the crime, but eventually, carnie Drago was busted as the culprit. Photo credit: ABC