Five Things That Happened On November 19 In Soap History

Credit: Luciana Pampalone / PGPView gallery 5
1 of 5
In 1999, DAYS’s Mike and Carrie got engaged and rode off into the sunset.
Photo credit: JPI
2 of 5
In 2001, Matt Bomer debuted as GUIDING LIGHT’s Ben Reade.
Photo credit: Luciana Pampalone / PGP
3 of 5
In 2002, Alexis gives birth to her daughter with Sonny, Kristina, on GH.
Photo credit: ABC
4 of 5
In 2009, James Franco debuted as Franco on GH.
Photo credit: ABC
5 of 5
In 2010, ALL MY CHILDREN’s Kendall learned that Zach had been presumed dead in a plane crash.
Photo credit: ABC
In 1999, DAYS’s Mike and Carrie got engaged and rode off into the sunset.
In 2001, Matt Bomer debuted as GUIDING LIGHT’s Ben Reade.
Photo credit: Luciana Pampalone / PGP
In 2002, Alexis gives birth to her daughter with Sonny, Kristina, on GH.
In 2009, James Franco debuted as Franco on GH.
In 2010, ALL MY CHILDREN’s Kendall learned that Zach had been presumed dead in a plane crash.