In 1987, DAYS’s Justin and Adrienne wed in Greece. Photo credit: NBC

In 1990, Y&R’s Danny and Cricket said, “I do” in Hawaii. Photo credit: Randy Tepper/CBS

In 1995, DAYS’s Sami gave birth to Will. Photo credit: JPI

In 2001, Asa’s ex-wives gathered at his funeral (unaware that he had faked his death) on ONE LIFE TO LIVE. Photo credit: ABC