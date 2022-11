In 1982, ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Viki and Clint wed. Photo credit: ABC

In 1990, Palmer and Opal said, “I do” on ALL MY CHILDREN. Photo credit: ABC

In 1993, GH’s Bill Eckert died the arms of look-alike cousin Luke Spencer. Photo credit: ABC

In 2012, DAYS’s Gabi told Will that she was pregnant with his baby. Photo credit: JPI