In 1993, Jaime Lyn Bauer made her DAYS debut as Laura Horton. Photo credit: JPI

In 2001, B&B’s Stephanie learned that Eric could not be Ridge’s biological father. Photo credit: JPI

In 2004, Phillip was presumed dead on GUIDING LIGHT. Photo credit: PGP

In 2008, B&B’s Brooke, Eric and Rick recorded a podcast announcing that Rick was the new president of Forrester. Photo credit: JPI