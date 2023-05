In 1992, Kimberlin Brown made her first B&B appearance as Sheila Carter. Photo credit: CBS

In 1999, Josh and Reva remarried on GUIDING LIGHT. Photo credit: PGP

In 1999, ALL MY CHILDREN’s Tad and Dixie wed for the third time. Photo credit: ABC

In 1999, AMC’s Susan Lucci (ex-Erica) won her long-awaited Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress. Photo credit: Shutterstock