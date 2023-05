In 1992, DAYS’s John wed Isabella, who promptly gave birth to their son, Brady. Photo credit: NBC

In 1994, GH’s Maxie received B.J.’s heart, and Tony listened to it beating in his niece’s chest. Photo credit: ABC

In 1996, original GH cast member John Beradino (ex-Steve) passed away. Photo credit: ABC

In 1998, Ellen Wheeler returned to ANOTHER WORLD as Marley. Photo credit: PGP