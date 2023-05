In 1987, ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Tina interrupted Cord and Kate’s wedding. Photo credit: ABC

In 2005, Phoebe’s loved ones gathered for her memorial service on ALL MY CHILDREN. Photo credit: ABC

In 2006, Finola Hughes returned to GH as Anna after a 14-year absence. Photo credit: ABC

In 2009, Don Diamont made his B&B debut as Bill. Photo credit: JPI