In 1985, DAYS’s Bo and Hope made plans to elope. Photo credit: NBC

In 1987, CAPITOL aired its final episode on CBS.

In 2007, AS THE WORLD TURNS’s Emily was stunned to discover that her sister, Alison, was a porn star. Photo credit: JPI

In 2013, Kristen Alderson, Michael Easton and Roger Howarth last aired on GH as their ONE LIFE TO LIVE alters (Starr, John and Todd). Photo credit: JPI