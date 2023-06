In 1980, GUIDING LIGHT took home the Daytime Emmy for Drama Series, while Lead Actor went to Douglass Matson (ex-Mac, ANOTHER WORLD) and Judith Light (ex-Karen, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) won for Lead Actress.

In 1984, Elizabeth Taylor popped up in an ALL MY CHILDREN scene as a surprise to Carol Burnett (ex-Verla). Photo credit: ABC

In 1990, Justin and Adrienne remarried on DAYS. Photo credit: NBC

In 2008, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood debuted as B&B’s Steffy. Photo credit: JPI