In 1988, DAYS’s Shane rebuffed Gabrielle’s seduction attempt, citing his love for Kimberly. Photo credit: NBC

In 1993, Erica and Dimitri married on ALL MY CHILDREN. Photo credit: ABC

In 1998, Y&R’s Kay gave Jill 28 days to move out of the Chancellor mansion. Photo credit: CBS

In 2009, Dominic Zamprogna made his GH debut as Dante Falconeri. Photo credit: ABC