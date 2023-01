In 1991, Julie Osburn returned to ANOTHER WORLD as a presumed-dead Kathleen. Photo credit: NBC

In 1995, AS THE WORLD TURNS’s Lisa took her seventh husband, Eduardo. Photo credit: Victoria Arlak

In 2009, Nathan Parsons made his GH debut as Ethan Lovett. Photo credit: ABC

In 2013, Jon Lindstrom returned to GH as Kevin. Photo credit: JPI