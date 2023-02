In 1964, Rachel Ames debuted as GH’s Audrey March. Photo credit: ABC

In 1996, Marty wed Dylan on ONE LIFE TO LIVE. Photo credit: ABC

In 1998, GUIDING LIGHT’s Annie parachuted out of a plane, marking Cynthia Watros’s (now Nina, GH) exit from the role. Photo credit: PGP

In 2016, GH’s Alexis and Julian said, “I do.” Photo credit: JPI