In 1986, DAYS’s Pete and Melissa, and Mickey and Maggie, tied the knot in a double wedding. Photo credit: NBC

In 1989, Gina married Sonny (Mason’s alter ego) on SANTA BARBARA. Photo credit: Joel Reiman

In 1998, ANOTHER WORLD’s Shane and Michael were killed in a car crash. Photo credit: NBC

In 2003, Jax dumped Brenda at the altar on GH. Photo credit: ABC