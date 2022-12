In 2005, Y&R’s Michael and Lauren tied the knot. Photo credit: JPI

In 2009, Scott Reeves made his GH debut as Steven Lars Webber. Photo credit: ABC

In 2011, Mac gathered all of the suspects in Lisa Niles’s murder to try to suss out her killer on GH. Photo credit: JPI

In 2015, Tamara Braun returned to DAYS as Ava. Photo credit: JPI