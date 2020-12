In 1993, ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Max and Luna married. Photo credit: ABC

In 1998, Michael Zaslow, who was suffering from ALS, made his final OLTL appearance as David Renaldi. Photo credit: ABC

In 2006, Alley Mills and Betty White made their B&B debuts as Pam and Ann, respectively. Photo credit: JPI

In 2008, ALL MY CHILDREN’s Annie was arrested after stabbing Erica. Photo credit: ABC