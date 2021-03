Alan Locher will present a tribute to Michael Zaslow (ex-Roger, GUIDING LIGHT) on his YouTube show, The Locher Room. In addition to Zaslow’s daughter, Marika, the actor’s former GUIDING LIGHT co-stars Maureen Garrett (ex-Holly), Fiona Hutchison (ex-Jenna), Liz Keifer (ex-Blake), Kimberley Simms (ex-Mindy) and Sherry Stringfield (ex-Blake) will be interviewed. To watch the live interview on Friday, March 19 at 4 p.m., click here.