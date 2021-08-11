FLASHBACK Five Things That Happened On August 11 In Soap History August 11, 2021 9:15AM Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Credit: JPIView gallery 4 Five Things That Happened On August 11 In Soap History 1 of 4 Close gallery 1 of 4In 1998, Reva’s clone, Dolly, died on GUIDING LIGHT.Photo credit: PGP2 of 4In 2003, Macy and Deacon’s wedding began on B&B.Photo credit: JPI3 of 4In 2010, Vanessa Marcil returned to GH as Brenda.Photo credit: ABC4 of 4In 2014, Gina Tognoni made her Y&R debut as Phyllis.Photo credit: JPI Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) In 1998, Reva’s clone, Dolly, died on GUIDING LIGHT.Photo credit: PGPIn 2003, Macy and Deacon’s wedding began on B&B.Photo credit: JPIIn 2010, Vanessa Marcil returned to GH as Brenda.Photo credit: ABCIn 2014, Gina Tognoni made her Y&R debut as Phyllis.Photo credit: JPI By SOD Filed Under: Bold and Beautiful, General Hospital, Guiding Light, The Young and the Restless, Billy Miller, Bobbie Eakes, Gina Tognoni, Kim Zimmer, Peter Bergman, Rebecca Herbst, Sean Kanan, Vanessa Marcil Comments