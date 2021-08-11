GH

FLASHBACK

Five Things That Happened On August 11 In Soap History

GH

Credit: JPI

View gallery 4

Five Things That Happened On August 11 In Soap History
1 of 4
Close gallery
In 1998, Reva’s clone, Dolly, died on GUIDING LIGHT.

Photo credit: PGP

In 2003, Macy and Deacon’s wedding began on B&B.

Photo credit: JPI

In 2010, Vanessa Marcil returned to GH as Brenda.

Photo credit: ABC

In 2014, Gina Tognoni made her Y&R debut as Phyllis.

Photo credit: JPI

Filed Under: , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments