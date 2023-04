In 1985, ANOTHER WORLD introduced Ellen Wheeler as Vicky, the twin of her original character, Marley. Photo credit: NBC

In 1986, Lynn Herring made her GH debut as Lucy. Photo credit: ABC

In 1995, Maura West (Ava, GH) made her daytime debut as AS THE WORLD TURNS’s Carly. Photo credit: PGP

In 2006, Felicia’s siblings were elated to discover that reports of her death were greatly exaggerated on B&B. Photo credit: JPI