In 1984, GUIDING LIGHT’s Alexandra told Lujack that she is his mother. Photo credit: CBS

In 1990, Victoria Rowell made her Y&R debut as Drucilla. Photo credit: CBS

In 2012, Y&R’s Nick rushed a pregnant Phyllis to the hospital. Photo credit: JPI

In 2013, Casey Moss made his DAYS debut as JJ. Photo credit: JPI