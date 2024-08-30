First Look Photos Spoilers Pics For The Week of September 2

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, l.) continues to be trapped in Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) cage and begs her to let her go on Bold and Beautiful. As Luna spirals more out of control, she spills more secrets. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Lily (Christel Khalil) meets with Jack (Peter Bergman) at Society on Young and Restless. Is Lily telling him about that his brother just fired her from Abbott-Chancellor? Or is she perhaps feeling him out for a new job? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

On Days of our Lives, Stefan (Brandon Barash, l.) gets a double dose of betrayal when he comes upon a very shocking scene — his brother EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) topless and his wife Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) in nothing but a robe. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) looks very confused on General Hospital. Was she out in a storm? Did something awful happen? If she was behind the wheel, it may have — she doesn't have a great track record driving. Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci

On B&B, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) continue to worry about where their daughter has disappeared to. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Adam (Mark Grossman) is not happy with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) on Y&R. Her need to tell the truth has blown up his relationship with Sally. Or at least that may be how he sees it, rather than his lack of trust in Sally to be open and honest when she begged him to tell her the truth. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

On DAYS, Chanel (Raven Bowens) and director Johnny (Carson Boatman (l.) are at the Body and Soul production office when Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) arrives for his audition. They are shocked to learn he's auditioning as her love interest. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

What is Jason (Steve Burton) doing out on the dark dreary night on GH? Is this where he makes a shocking discovery? Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci

Finn (Tanner Novlan) lays out his theory about Steffy to Li (Naomi Matsuda) on B&B. Will she help him figure out what's happened? She has been there for her son in the past and helped him reunite with his wife. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

On Y&R, Faith (Reylynn Caster, l.) is brought home by Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case). Will Sharon be able to relax a bit or will things continue to get worse for her? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com