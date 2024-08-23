First Look Photos Spoilers Pics For The Week of August 26

Daniel (Michael Graziadei, l.) and Heather (Vail Bloom, l.) have a heated run-in with Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) on Young and Restless. Has something happened that has both sets of parents very concerned? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

It looks like those exes Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly (Laura Wright) are getting along great again on General Hospital, but teasers say that Carly will be pressuring Sonny. What could this be about? Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci

Chad (Billy Flynn) is trying to help Abigail (AnnaLynne McCord) get her memory back on Days of our Lives, so that he can reunite his family. But what is this woman really up to? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Oh boy, is Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) in trouble on Bold and Beautiful. Did Luna (Lisa Yamada) kill her?! What is Luna going to do next? Photo credit: JPI

On Y&R, Sally (Courtney Hope) demands the truth from Adam (Mark Grossman). She has been begging him to be honest with her but now he knows Chelsea has spilled all to Billy. So will he finally tell the woman he loves the truth about sleeping with his ex? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) wants to take Stefan (Brandon Barash, c.) for all that he's worth, but that's not all she's up to on DAYS. Gabi also presents EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) with an intriguing proposition. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Dex (Evan Hofer) and Joss (Eden McCoy) continue to grow closer on GH. Their once tenuous bond has been strengthening a great deal now that he's on the right side of the law. Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci

Poor Poppy (Romy Park) on B&B. She has no idea who her daughter truly is. It looks like someone is getting ready to visit Poppy. Who will it be? Photo credit: JPI

It's Claire's (Hayley Erin, l.) turn to confront Summer (Allison Lanier) on Y&R. Claire has been trying to hard to not do anything to upset her cousin so that she could continue to be Harrison's nanny, so what happened to cause this turn of events? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Connie (Julie Dove) continues to toy with Melinda (Tina Huang) on DAYS. Melinda almost died, so she should probably be happy this is where she's at. Will she be able to outsmart the mentally unbalanced woman to gain her freedom? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com